Trump to impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum — here are the likely biggest winners and losers

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday told reporters that he planned to announce new 25% tariffs on Monday, targeting imports of steel and aluminum.

The proposed levies would be in addition to existing duties. No timeline for implementation was specified at this time.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The two metals are vital components in various industries, including transportation, construction, and packaging.

Here's a look at the biggest potential winners and losers if Trump goes ahead with his 25% steel and aluminium tariffs.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This developing story is being updated.