Trump, Vance and Zelenskyy clash at White House Ukraine meeting

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance argued with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a tense exchange over Kyiv's war with invading Russian forces.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance argued with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday in a tense exchange in the Oval Office over Kyiv's war with invading Russian forces.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Vance accused Zelenskyy, who had traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with Trump and sign a deal on rare minerals that has become a crucial part of the U.S. continuing its support of Ukraine, of being disrespectful.

Trump at one point told Zelenskyy, "You're gambling with World War III."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.