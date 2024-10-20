Trump works McDonald's drive-thru, Harris campaign scoffs at stunt

Within minutes of Donald Trump's abbreviated shift at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania, the Republican nominee took to searing Vice President Kamala Harris.

Within minutes of former President Donald Trump's brief appearance at a McDonald's, where he served up French fries to drive-thru customers in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, the Republican nominee took to searing his election opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala. She never worked here," Trump said to a crowd of reporters through the drive-thru window, donning a McDonald's apron over his dress shirt and tie.

Trump regularly lobs the unproven claim that Harris is lying about working at McDonald's in her twenties. Harris has denied the accusation.

Trump's abbreviated fast food shift took place in Bucks County and included several tutorials from employees about how to operate the fry cooker and work the drive-thru. He then handed out orders to a few customers, all of whom were his supporters.

"I wouldn't mind this job," Trump said. "I think I might come back and do it again."

Trump took several reporters' questions while at the drive-thru window.

"Strange place to do a news conference," he said.

When asked how much he was being paid, Trump joked, "Not enough. I want more. I want more money."

The Harris campaign scoffed at Trump's campaign stunt.

"This guy spent decades stiffing workers pay, cut overtime benefits for millions of people, and opposed any effort to raise the minimum wage," Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, wrote in a social media post on Sunday.

"You know who has actually worked at McDonald's, joined workers on picket lines, and fights for working people? @KamalaHarris," Walz added.

Both campaigns are courting the labor vote with pledges like eliminating taxes on tips. Harris has secured the endorsements of various unions nationwide, including the United Auto Workers and the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations.

With 16 days until the Nov. 5 election, Trump's McDonald's appearance was part of a broader Sunday swing around Pennsylvania to capture voters' attention in the key battleground state.

Top Trump backer Elon Musk held a rally in Allegheny County. And Trump was scheduled to hold his own rally later on Sunday in Lancaster, before attending the Pittsburgh Steelers football game Sunday night against the New York Jets.