Trump's first 100 days in photos

President Donald Trump's second term has produced numerous striking visual moments in its first 100 days. Trump has rolled out a tariff regime, pushed for mass deportations, empowered Elon Musk to slash the government and more.
There is one thing President
Donald Trump's fans and foes can both agree on: A lot has happened over the past 100 days.
The Republican president kicked off his nonconsecutive second term on Jan. 20 with a promise to usher in "the golden age of America."
He has wasted no time in implementing his version of that goal, largely by leaning more heavily on the use of executive orders than any other president in modern history.
Among his biggest moves so far: unilaterally rolling out an unpredictable, market-churning tariff regime that threatens to upend decades of U.S. trade relationships and alliances with its longtime partners.
He has also worked to carry out an increasingly controversial mass deportation policy and, with the help of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, a plan to drastically downsize the federal government by slashing whole departments and firing thousands of workers.
The ostentatious ex-TV host's unprecedented turn in the White House has already produced several striking visual moments. See some of them below:
Donald Trump sworn as 47th U.S. president
Morry Gash | Afp | Getty Images Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the U.S. by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20, 2025. The tech oligarchs in attendance
Julia Demaree Nikhinson | Bloomberg | Getty Images Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., from left, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com Inc., Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc., and Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., during the 60th presidential inauguration in the rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Trump changes Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images US President Donald Trump points a a map reading "Gulf of America" as he speaks to the press after signing an Executive Order, alongside US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (L), at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Feb. 25, 2025. Federal workers let go under DOGE directives
Brian Snyder | Reuters Recently fired U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) staff carry boxes with a message as they leave work and are applauded by former USAID staffers and supporters during a sendoff outside USAID offices in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 21, 2025. Trump and Vance clash with Zelenskyy in Oval Office
Andrew Harnik | Getty Images U.S. President Donald Trump (C) and Vice President JD Vance meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House on February 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Elon Musk attends cabinet meetings
Jim Watson | Afp | Getty Images Leader of the Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk wears a shirt that says "Tech Support" as he speaks during a cabinet meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 26, 2025. Trump has signed 142 executive orders since Jan. 20
Nathan Howard | Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order to shut down the Department of Education, during an event in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 20, 2025. Tariffs announced on 'liberation day'
Brendan Smialowski | Afp | Getty Images US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on reciprocal tariffs as US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick holds a chart during an event in the Rose Garden entitled "Make America Wealthy Again" at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025. Mass protests emerge in response to Trump's policies
Ken Cedeno | Reuters Demonstrators rally against U.S. President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk during a 'Hands Off!' protest on the Washington Monument grounds in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 5, 2025. Trump administration begins mass deportations
Alex Brandon | Getty Images As prisoners stand looking out from a cell, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a tour of the Terrorist Confinement Center (CECOT) on March 26, 2025 in Tecoluca, El Salvador. Trump meets with Zelenskyy during Pope Francis' funeral at St. Peter's Basilica
Handout | Getty Images News | Getty Images In this handout photo released via the official social media channels of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) meets with U.S. President Donald Trump (L) during Pope Francis' funeral at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, in Vatican City, Vatican, on April 26, 2025. Banner in D.C. marks Trump's first 100 days
Thomas Müller | Picture Alliance | Getty Images A poster of U.S. President Donald Trump on the wall of a house in Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.