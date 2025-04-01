Trump's upcoming tariffs ‘will be effective immediately,' White House says

President Donald Trump's forthcoming tariffs will take effect right after they are unveiled Wednesday, the White House said.

"My understanding is that the tariff announcement will come tomorrow. They will be effective immediately," press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

President Donald Trump's forthcoming tariffs will take effect right after they are unveiled on Wednesday, the White House said.

"My understanding is that the tariff announcement will come tomorrow. They will be effective immediately," press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Tuesday.

"The president has been teasing this for quite some time," Leavitt added, noting that Trump has repeatedly talked up April 2 as America's "liberation day."

Trump has said that he will impose "reciprocal tariffs" that day, suggesting that all countries with their own duties on U.S. goods could suddenly face new trade barriers. He has hyped up the policy as "the big one" and recently said it will "start with all countries."

But much about the plan remains unclear, including the scope and severity of the tariffs and how they will be calculated.

Leavitt noted in Tuesday's press briefing that Trump "said last night he has made a decision" on the level of tariffs he will impose Wednesday.

