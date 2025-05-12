Trump's eye on Qatar's $400M luxury jet is already causing a stir

Trump is poised accept a lavish jumbo jet from the royal family of Qatar, which he will then use as Air Force One, four sources familiar with the plan confirmed to NBC News.

Trump is preparing to accept a Boeing 747-8 which he will then use as Air Force One, four sources familiar with the plan told NBC News.

The ownership of the gift is expected to be transferred to the Trump presidential library foundation once Trump ends his second term, two of the sources said.

A senior Justice Department official told NBC News that the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel prepared a memo, approved by Attorney General Pam Bondi, which approved the legality of the Department of Defense accepting the gift of a 747 from Qatar designed to be used as Air Force One — and then intended to be gifted to Trump after he leaves office. Such a memo has not been released publicly.

Speaking to reporters in the White House on Monday, Trump said any acceptance of the aircraft would be due to delays at U.S. manufacturer Boeing, which makes the famed double-deck 747.

"You look at some of the Arab countries and the planes they have parked alongside the United States of America plane, it's like from a different planet," Trump said.

"I have a lot of respect for the leadership and for the leader of Qatar. They knew about [manufacturing delays] because they buy Boeings, they buy a lot of Boeings, and they knew about it and they said we would like to do something. And if we can get a 747 as a contribution to our defense department to use for a couple of years while they're building the other ones, I think that was a very nice gesture," Trump continued.

'Foreign influence'

Democratic lawmakers and Trump allies have sharply criticized the reported move, saying the lavish nature of the gift raises serious legal and ethical concerns.

"I don't know who needs to hear this, but NO, Donald Trump cannot accept a $400 million flying palace from the royal family of Qatar," U.S. Senator for Vermont Bernie Sanders said on social media platform X.

"Not only is this farcically corrupt, it is blatantly unconstitutional. Congress must not allow this over-the-top kleptocracy to proceed," Sanders said.

Meanwhile, Laura Loomer, a far-right ally of Trump, said accepting Qatar's plane would be a "stain" on the Trump administration.

In a post on Truth Social, however, Trump appeared to defend the prospect of Qatar gifting his administration the plane.

"So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane," Trump said.

The news comes as Trump prepares to visit Qatar this week on what will be his first major foreign trip of his second term.

Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar's Media Attaché, told CNBC that any reports that the jet would be gifted during the trip were inaccurate.

"The possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Air Force One is currently under consideration between Qatar's Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense, but the matter remains under review by the respective legal departments, and no decision has been made," Al-Ansari said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News she wasn't worried about Qatar expecting something in return for the plane, saying that they know Trump "only works with the interests of the American public in mind."

In a statement provided to CNBC on Monday, Leavitt said: "Any gift given by a foreign government is always accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws. President Trump's Administration is committed to full transparency."

The plane will not be presented to the president this week while Trump is in the region, according to a White House official who was granted anonymity to describe an evolving situation

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer argued that accepting such a gift welcomed "foreign influence."

"Nothing says 'America First' like Air Force One, brought to you by Qatar. It's not just bribery, it's premium foreign influence with extra legroom," Schumer said on X.

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa) told MSNBC's The Weekend: Primetime, "I know that many people at this point might be numb to this, but we can never allow ourselves to get numb. And even if polls show its not the issue that's top of mind for most voters, I'm sorry but right and wrong still matter," Boyle said.

"We have to pursue this legally in the courts, we have to raise public awareness. It is absolutely remarkable, the record levels of corruption that we're seeing," he added.

- CNBC's Emma Graham contributed reporting