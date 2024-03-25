Money Report

Truth Social owner Trump Media will begin trading under DJT ticker Tuesday

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Jonathan Raa | Nurphoto | Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump's newly merged social media company will begin trading under the stock ticker symbol DJT on Tuesday, the firm said in a new regulatory filing.

The company, which owns the Truth Social app platform, will be called Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., and will trade on the NASDAQ market.

TMTG is the result of a combination of Trump's company and the shell company Digital World Acquisition Corp.

A majority of DWAC shareholders on Friday voted to approve the merger with TMTG. That tie-up was completed Monday, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

DWAC's share price soared uop to 25% higher on Monday's news, recovering losses it saw Friday after the merger was approved.

Trump, who is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, owns at least 58% of the company, a stake that is worth $3 billion or more at Monday's share price. But under current rules, Trump is barred from selling shares for six months.

Trump Media will continue to be led by CEO Devin Nunes and his current management team, who had operated the private company before it merged with the publicly traded DWAC.

"As a public company, we will passionately pursue our vision to build a movement to reclaim the Internet from Big Tech censors," said Nunes in a statement.

"We will continue to fulfill our commitment to Americans to serve as a safe harbor for free expression and to stand up to the ever-growing army of speech suppressors.

Former DWAC CEO Eric Swider will become a director of Trump Media.

