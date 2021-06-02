Twelve U.S. States Have 70% of Adults at Least Partially Vaccinated

Twelve U.S. states now have 70% of adult residents with at least one Covid vaccine shot, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data published Tuesday shows.

The U.S. is reporting an average of 1.2 million vaccinations per day over the past week, according to the CDC.

California and Maryland most recently reported crossing the milestone, joining Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of having one shot or more administered to 70% of those 18 and older by July 4. On Wednesday, he will speak about the state of the vaccination campaign and declare June as a national month of action to get more people vaccinated.

The seven-day average of daily U.S. infections remained below 20,000 for the second straight day Tuesday, though many states did not publish data over the Memorial Day holiday and may still be catching up on reporting.

U.S. share of the population vaccinated

CDC data shows that about 51% of Americans have received at least one dose and about 41% are fully vaccinated.

Of those 18 and older, roughly 63% have received one dose or more.

U.S. vaccine shots administered

White House Covid-19 data director Cyrus Shahpar wrote in a tweet Tuesday that data reporting was limited over the holiday weekend and will be filled in over the coming days.

U.S. Covid cases

The latest seven-day average of U.S. Covid cases is 17,289, Johns Hopkins University data shows. Many states did not report data on Memorial Day and cases may tick upward in the coming days to reflect the clearing of backlogs.

Prior to the holiday weekend, case counts had been on a downward trajectory for weeks.

U.S. Covid deaths

Also impacted by the holiday weekend reporting slowdown, the current seven-day average of Covid deaths in the U.S. is 589.

The latest trend in the daily U.S. death count is further complicated by data audits being performed by state health departments. In these scenarios, a batch of previously unreported cases or death data will be attributed to a single day, even if they occurred before the assigned date. Oklahoma and Maryland last week each added hundreds of deaths to their pandemic totals.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced that an audit found 260 new Covid deaths, according to the Associated Press, all of which are currently being attributed to June 1 in the Hopkins data.