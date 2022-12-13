Two Americans and Five Russians Charged With Running a Smuggling Network to Obtain Military Technology and Ammunition for Russia

Two American citizens and five Russian nationals were charged in a federal indictment with operating a military technology smuggling network.

WASHINGTON — Two American citizens and five Russian nationals were charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday with operating a sophisticated international smuggling network that obtained sensitive U.S. military technology and ammunition on behalf of the Kremlin, the Department of Justice said.

The network was allegedly set up in 2017 to evade U.S. sanctions and export controls in place at the time. Further sanctions were imposed on Russia by the Biden administration following its invasion of Ukraine in February.

Three of the seven defendants are in custody, the DOJ said in a statement. They include a suspected officer in Russia's intelligence service, Vadim Konoshchenok, who was arrested in Estonia last week at the request of the United States.

The two U.S. nationals, Alexey Brayman and Vadim Yermolenko, were taken into custody on Tuesday.

"With three of the defendants now in custody, we have disrupted the procurement network allegedly used by the defendants and Russian intelligence services to smuggle sniper rifle ammunition and sensitive electronic components into Russia," said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The network allegedly operated as recently as late November, when the Justice Department says Konoshchenok was stopped on the Estonian-Russian border with "approximately 20 cases containing thousands of U.S.-origin bullets, including tactical rounds and .338 military sniper rounds."

According to the newly unsealed indictment, members of the so-called "Serniya network" created dozens of front corporations to disguise millions of dollars in payments for the military technology. Once goods had been purchased, they were allegedly routed through multiple countries in Europe, Asia and North America before arriving at their ultimate destination in Russia.

A letter from prosecutors Tuesday requesting bail standards for the two U.S. based defendants emphasized the gravity of the crimes alleged.

"The charged offenses are extremely serious." wrote U.S. Attorney Breon Peace. "The defendants are charged with participating in a transnational fraud, money laundering and sanctions evasion scheme controlled by a foreign power that is actively engaged in armed conflict."