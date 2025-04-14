U.S. businesses sue to block Trump tariffs, say trade deficits are not an emergency

A group of small businesses sued President Donald Trump, seeking to block new tariffs that he has imposed on foreign imports in recent weeks.

The lawsuit in the U.S. Court of International Trade alleges that Trump has illegally usurped Congress' power to levy tariffs.

The suit said that Trump's claim that trade deficits with other countries constitute an emergency is baseless.

A group of small businesses on Monday sued President Donald Trump, seeking to block new tariffs that he has imposed on foreign imports in recent weeks.

The lawsuit in the U.S. Court of International Trade alleges that Trump has illegally usurped Congress' power to levy tariffs by claiming that trade deficits with other countries constitute an emergency.

"His claimed emergency is a figment of his own imagination: trade deficits, which have persisted for decades without causing economic harm, are not an emergency," the suit says. "Nor do these trade deficits constitute an 'unusual and extraordinary threat."

"This Court should declare the President's unprecedented power grab illegal,

enjoin the operation of the executive actions that purport to impose these tariffs under the IEEPA [International Emergency Economic Powers Act] and reaffirm this country's core founding principle: there shall be no taxation without representation," the suit says.

