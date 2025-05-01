Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. Chamber of Commerce asks Trump for tariff exclusions to ‘stave off a recession'

By Megan Cassella, CNBC and Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2025.
Jim Watson | Afp | Getty Images
  • The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is urging the Trump administration to immediately implement a "tariff exclusion process" in order to keep the U.S. economy from falling into a recession.
  • The group asked trade officials Scott Bessent, Howard Lutnick and Jamieson Greer to automatically lift tariffs on all small business importers and on all products that "cannot be produced in the U.S."
  • Chamber CEO Suzanne Clark also asked the Trump administration to establish a process for businesses to quickly obtain tariff exclusions.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is urging the Trump administration to immediately implement a "tariff exclusion process" in order to keep the U.S. economy from falling into a recession and inflicting "irreparable harm" on small businesses.

In a letter first obtained by CNBC, the massive business lobbying group asked key Trump trade officials to automatically lift tariffs on all small business importers and on all products that "cannot be produced in the U.S." or are not domestically available.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The letter from the chamber's CEO, Suzanne Clark, also asked the Trump administration to establish a process for businesses to quickly obtain tariff exclusions if they can demonstrate that import duties pose "significant risks to U.S. employment."

"We are deeply concerned that even if it only takes weeks or months to reach agreements, many small businesses will suffer irreparable harm," Clark wrote in the letter sent late Wednesday to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

"The Chamber requests the administration take immediate actions to save America's small businesses and stave off a recession," she wrote.

Money Report

news 16 mins ago

Weekly jobless claims surge to 241,000, more than expected, in latest sign of economic trouble

news 1 hour ago

Billionaire Lukas Walton names new CIO for his family office

Read the full letter here.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us