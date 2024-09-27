Money Report

U.S. charges three Iranian nationals in Trump campaign hack

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

United States Capitol building and an Iranian flag are seen at the photo exhibition organized by the Iranian-American community and supporters of the Iranian Resistance at the National mall in Washington D.C., United States.
Celal Gunes | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
  • Federal prosecutors announced criminal charges against three Iranian nationals in connection with a recent hack of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign.
  • The alleged cyber actors engaged in "a wide-ranging hacking campaign" that also targeted government officials, media figures and non-governmental organizations, according to the Department of Justice.
  • The charges come amid heightened scrutiny about how foreign actors are influencing the race between Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal charges against three Iranian nationals in connection with a recent hack of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign and other cyberattacks.

The three "malicious cyber actors," who were employed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, engaged in "a wide-ranging hacking campaign" that also targeted current and former government officials, media figures and non-governmental organizations, according to an indictment filed in Washington, D.C., federal court.

The U.S. designates the IRGC a foreign terrorist organization.

"There are few actors in this world that pose as grave a threat to the national security of the United States as does Iran," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a press conference Friday.

"The Justice Department will not tolerate attempts by Iran, or by any foreign power, to interfere in our elections and undermine our democracy."

The 37-page, 18-count indictment charges the three men, Masoud Jalili, Seyyed Ali Aghamiri and Yasar Balaghi, with hacking conspiracy, computer fraud, wire fraud, identity theft and conspiring to support terrorism.

The charges come amid heightened scrutiny about how foreign actors, especially Iran, China and Russia, are trying to influence the American presidential race between Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

U.S. intelligence officials said Monday that those foreign interference efforts include using artificial intelligence to spread disinformation and manipulate public opinion, NBC News reported.

Officials have said that Iran is working to hurt Trump's campaign, while Russia prefers Trump, who has declined to say he wants Ukraine to win its war against invading Kremlin forces.

China, meanwhile, has pushed anti-democracy influence operations but has not clearly sided with either the Republican or Democratic tickets, officials have said.

"These authoritarian regimes, which violate the human rights of their own citizens, do not get a say in our country's democratic process," Garland said at Friday's presser.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

