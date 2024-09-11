Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. crude oil rebounds more than 2%, trades above $67 a barrel after steep sell-off

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

Crude oil storage tanks are seen at Azzawiya oil refinery, in Zawiyah, west of Tripoli, Libya July 23, 2020. 
Ismail Zitouny | Reuters
  • Oil prices are rebounding after closing at the lowest level since December 2021.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

U.S. crude oil rebounded more than 2% on Wednesday, regaining some ground after prices closed at the lowest level in nearly three years in the previous session.

Here are Wednesday's energy prices:

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
  • West Texas Intermediate October contract: $67.44 per barrel, up $1.69, or 2.6%. Year to date, U.S. crude oil has fallen 5.9%.
  • Brent November contract: $70.76 per barrel, up $1.57, or 2.2%. Year to date, the global benchmark has declined 8.2%.
  • RBOB Gasoline October contract: $1.91 per gallon, up 4 cents, or about 2%. Year to date, gasoline has pulled back 9%.
  • Natural Gas October contract: $2.23 per thousand cubic, little changed. Year to date, gas is down 10.8%.

The steep sell-off Tuesday came after OPEC lowered its demand growth outlook for the second time in two months, and as China crude oil imports slow in 2024. Eight OPEC+ member are also expected to increase production in December.

"Traders are anticipating a deteriorating demand outlook in China and also they are anticipating potentially higher supply coming into the market than we have forecasted so far," Claudio Galimberti, an analyst at Rystad Energy, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday.

Money Report

news 9 mins ago

Social Security cost-of-living increase for 2025 could be 2.5% — the lowest since 2021, estimate finds

news 23 mins ago

Here's the inflation breakdown for August 2024 — in one chart

Some traders are worried about Brent prices heading toward $60 per barrel, but this level of bearishness is unwarranted, Galimberti said. Supply and demand fundamentals point toward stockpiles falling, and prices can only rise if China's economy rebounds and OPEC+ complies with its own production quotas, the analyst said.

"We are still relatively constructive," Galimberti said. "We don't think we're going to see $60 per barrel in a consistent manner for the next three months."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us