U.S. imposes sanctions on international network shipping Iranian oil to China

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday imposed sanctions on an international network, alleging that it has facilitated the shipment of Iranian oil to China.

The sanctions target entities and individuals in China, India, the United Arab Emirates as well as several vessels. The network has facilitated the shipment of millions of barrels of Iranian oil worth hundreds of millions of dollars to China, according to the department.

The oil was shipped on behalf of Iran's Armed Forces General Staff and a front company named Sepehr Energy, according to Treasury.

The move by the Treasury comes two days after President Donald Trump signed a memorandum re-imposing a "maximum pressure" campaign on the Islamic Republic. The memorandum directed the Treasury and State departments to take action to drive Iran's oil exports to zero.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused Iran in a statement Thursday of using its oil revenues to fund the development of a nuclear program, produce ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, and support terrorist groups in the Middle East.

"The United States is committed to aggressively targeting any attempt by Iran to secure funding for these malign activities," Bessent said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.