U.S. job growth totaled 275,000 in February but unemployment rate rises to 3.9%

Job creation eased slightly in February though still topped expectations and pointed to a vibrant U.S. labor market, even though the unemployment rate moved higher
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 275,000 for the month while the jobless rate moved higher to 3.9%. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for payroll growth of 198,000, a step down from the big surges of the previous two months.
Average hourly earnings showed a slightly less than expected increase for the month and a deceleration from a year ago.
This is breaking news. Please check back here for updates.
