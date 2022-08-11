U.S. Postal Service to Temporarily Hike Prices for Holiday Season

The U.S. Postal Service filed a notice of a temporary price hike for the holiday season.

The service says the adjustment is similar to past years.

The increase would go into effect between Oct. 2 and Jan. 22, 2023.

The U.S. Postal Service filed a notice Wednesday of a temporary price hike for this year's peak holiday season, which it said would help cover extra handling costs.

The agency said the adjustment was approved by its board of governors and is now pending review by the Postal Regulatory Commission. The price increase would go into effect on Oct. 2 and remain in place until January 22, 2023.

The agency said the adjustment is similar to past years and will allow it to remain competitive during the peak shipping season.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The price increases depend on the weight of the package and the distance of the delivery. Commercial priority mail packages will see a 75 cent hike, and heavy, long-distance deliveries could see increases of up to $6.50.

The agency noted that it relies on postage, product, and service sales to fund operations.

The announced price hike comes soon after the agency stated plans to buy at least 25,000 electric delivery vehicles.

Read the USPS statement here.