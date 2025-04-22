U.S. still Europe's most trusted ally despite tariff threat, Polish finance minister says

Poland's finance minister said it was crucial for the EU to find ways to increase trade with the U.S., pointing to defense as one possible area for increased cooperation.

"The U.S. is the strongest and most important ally of the European Union and Poland, this is why we buy a lot of military equipment here in the U.S.," Andrzej Domański said.

Domański was speaking to CNBC on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington.

The U.S. remains Europe's most important ally, Poland's finance minister told CNBC Tuesday, saying it was crucial for the bloc to find areas where it can increase trade and cooperation.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

He highlighted defense and the purchasing of more U.S. military equipment as an area where further engagement could take place.

"The U.S. is the strongest and most important ally of the European Union and Poland, this is why we buy a lot of military equipment here in the U.S., and why we value so much the presence of U.S. troops in Poland," Andrzej Domański told CNBC on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"I believe it's clear for everyone that it's time to strengthen our eastern flank of NATO [in Europe] and the U.S.' presence is absolutely crucial," he added.

Defense is one domain where the EU could meet the dual needs of rebalancing trade with the U.S. and of increasing spending in line with the current NATO requirements.

Both matters are perennial bugbears for President Trump when it comes to European allies, with whom relations have been strained following his early-April announcement of trade tariffs of 20% on EU imports.

A global market meltdown has since prompted the U.S. president to announce a 90-day pause on "reciprocal" tariffs above 10% — barring those imposed on China — although the moratorium ends in early July.

In the interim, multiple countries, along with the EU as a whole, are trying to negotiate bilateral trade deals with the Trump administration.

"We need to have a deal, that's crystal clear," Domański told CNBC's Carolin Roth in Washington. "The U.S. and European Union are very strong trading partners and the U.S. is our most important ally and that's a fact, and this is why we need to find a good solution."

He added, "We need to use these 80 days remaining very, very wisely and this is why the [European] Commission is working to find a good solution."

Domański said there were a number of areas where trade could increase, pointing to the EU potentially buying more U.S. military equipment and American natural gas.

Poland has escaped much of Trump's wrath over European defense spending, given that Warsaw is looking to invest close to 5% of its GDP on security this year and has repeatedly called on allies to up their own contributions in the arena.

NATO estimates suggest that Poland spent 4.12% of its GDP on defense in 2024, while the U.S. made an expenditure of 3.38% of its economic output over the period.

"We are asking our European friends to do the same, to increase their defense spending," Domański told CNBC. "It's not easy, we know budgets are tight and some countries face fiscal challenges, but some action is really, really needed."