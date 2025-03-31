U.S. stock futures slip as investors await clarity on Trump's upcoming tariffs: Live updates

U.S. stock futures slipped on Monday night as the market awaited clarity from President Donald Trump regarding his tariff policy rollout.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 51 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both dipped 0.2%.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

On Monday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted gains for the session. The broad market index added 0.55% on Monday, while the 30-stock Dow jumped 1%. The Nasdaq Composite slid 0.14% for the session.

Stocks were shaken in the first quarter of 2025 by mounting uncertainty around the new Trump administration's economic tariffs. As recently as Sunday, Trump said that his "reciprocal tariffs" plan would "start with all countries." Investors had been hoping for a narrow approach toward administering the levies.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Traders will likely receive further insight into the situation on Wednesday, April 2 — when many of Trump's duties are slated to go into effect.

Stocks ended the first quarter with losses, as the S&P 500 posted a 4.6% decline and the Nasdaq dropped more than 10% in the period. However, the future may be brighter heading into the second quarter, especially given the S&P 500's rebound during the session, according to Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

"We saw the retest today; we might get a little bit of a bounce here. We want to buy while we've got a pullback," he said Monday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime." Consider that the broad market index at one point traded 10% below its record high on Monday, but ultimately made a comeback from the drop.

"We're expecting some broadening out in both earnings and just stock performance this year," Wren said. "We don't think it's going to be another year where you've got a handful of stocks leading the charge."

On Tuesday, traders will watch out for March's manufacturing data alongside February's job openings and construction spending reports.

Stock futures slip on Monday night

Stock futures ticked lower on Monday night.

Dow futures slipped around 0.1% shortly after 6 p.m. ET. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures both shed 0.2%.

— Lisa Kailai Han