Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
United States

U.S. Treasury Yields Edge Higher as Evergrande Concerns Ease

By Silvia Amaro, CNBC

Brendan McDermid | Reuters
  • On the data front there will be new home sales at 10 a.m. ET.
  • There are also a couple of Fed speeches, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaking at an event.

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday morning as market concerns eased since the start of the week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At around 1:30 am. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher by 30 basis points at 1.4406% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up by 32 basis points at 1.9563%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The U.S. bond market had seen higher prices at the start of the week following concerns that Chinese property developer Evergrande would default. But that sentiment has changed in recent days.

Money Report

Asia Economy 29 mins ago

The ‘Southbound Connect' Just Made It Easier for Chinese Investors to Buy Overseas Bonds

United States 1 hour ago

China and the U.S. Are Challenging Europe's Role as Top Tech Regulator

In addition, the 10-year Treasury note reached a two-month high on Thursday off the back of comments from the Federal Reserve that it might reduce stimulus "soon."

On the data front, there will be new home sales at 10 a.m. ET.

There are also a couple of Fed speeches, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman speaking at the "Fed Listens" event from 10 a.m. ET.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

United StatesMarketsUS: NewsUS EconomyU.S. Markets
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us