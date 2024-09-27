Money Report

Uber just jumped into the Halloween business

By CJ Haddad,CNBC

A former Rite Aid store, reopened as a Spirit Halloween, in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. 
Bing Guan | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Uber Technologies partnered with Spirit Halloween to deliver Halloween costumes, decor and all things spooky.
  • Customers can order through Uber Eats, Postmates and the Uber app.
  • Spirit is set to open a record-breaking 1,575 locations across North America this year, up roughly 1.3% from last year.
Patrick T. Fallon | Afp | Getty Images
The "Jack The Reaper" logo displayed in the windows of a Spirit Halloween seasonal holiday store in the location of a closed former Bed Bath and Beyond retail store on August 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 

Want a Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift couples' costume delivered to your house? Now you can Uber that.

Uber Technologies just announced a new partnership with Spirit Halloween, opening up delivery for Halloween costumes, decor and all things spooky to be delivered on-demand via Uber Eats, Postmates and the Uber app.

"As a working mom I know how crucial that last minute face paint or mask can be on the morning of the school parade or the hour before trick-or-treating starts, and I'm thrilled we'll be able to meet that demand at Uber," said Beryl Sanders, director of Uber's U.S. grocery and retail partnerships, in a press release.

Uber added all Spirit Halloween stores to the delivery apps as of Friday morning, an Uber spokesperson told CNBC. This season, the retailer is set to open a record 1,525 locations across North America, up roughly 1.3% from the 1,506 opened in 2023.

Spirit Halloween's products will be offered at the same prices consumers can find in their brick-and-mortar locations, according to the release. Uber already partners with other holiday-oriented retailers like Michael's and Party City to reach a wider consumer base beyond restaurant takeout delivery.

The Halloween shopping season is consistently one of the largest consumer spending events in the United States. This year, Halloween sales are expected to reach $11.6 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

Spirit Halloween did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Correction: Spirit Halloween is opening roughly 1.3% more retail locations in North America this year, compared to 2023. That percentage was misstated in an earlier version of this article.

Copyright CNBC

