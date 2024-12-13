UK economy shrinks for second month, contracting 0.1% in October

Britain's economy contracted unexpectedly in October, according to data from the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics.

GDP fell by 0.1%, the latest print showed, marking the second consecutive monthly downturn.

The British pound was trading lower against the dollar Friday morning.

Gross Domestic Product fell by an estimated 0.1% on a monthly basis, the ONS said Friday, with officials attributing the downturn to a decline in production output. Economists polled by news agency Reuters had projected a 0.1% rise in GDP in October.

It marked the country's second consecutive economic downturn, following a 0.1% GDP decline in September.

Real GDP is estimated to have grown 0.1% in the three months to October, the ONS said, compared to the previous three months ending in July.

Sterling declined on the back of the disappointing print, trading 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar at $1.2627 by 7:45 a.m. London time.

In a statement on Friday, U.K. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves conceded that the October figures were "disappointing," but defended the government's divisive economic strategies.

