news

UK inflation leaps to higher-than-expected 3% in January

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

Pedestrians walk through the festively decorated Burlington Arcade luxury shopping arcade in London, UK, on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Inflation in UK shops has fallen to a 17-month low as retailers fight to attract shoppers ahead of the crucial holiday period. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Annual U.K. inflation rose to 3% in January, coming in above analyst expectations, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a January reading of 2.8%.

Britain's consumer price index (CPI) fell to a lower-than-expected 2.5% in December, with core price growth also slowing further.

The U.K.'s inflation rate had hit a more than three-year low of 1.7% in September, but monthly prices have picked up since on the back of higher fuel costs and of services fees rising faster than the price of goods.

Earlier in February, sluggish growth and a recent drop in inflation prompted the Bank of England to make its first interest rate cut of the year, bringing its benchmark rate down to 4.5%.

The central bank signaled further rate trims were coming but noted that higher global energy costs and regulated price changes are expected to push up headline inflation to 3.7% in the third quarter of 2025, "even as underlying domestic inflationary pressures are expected to wane further." The BOE expects the inflation rate to fall back to the 2% target by 2027.

Along with listing its price growth outlook, the central bank also halved the U.K.'s economic growth forecast from 1.5% to 0.75% this year.

This breaking news story is being updated.

