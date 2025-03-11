Money Report

Ukraine agrees to U.S.-led ceasefire plan if Russia accepts

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, during his visit to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, March 10, 2025.
Saudi Press Agency | Via Reuters
  • Ukraine has agreed to an immediate 30-day ceasefire negotiated by the United States if Russia accepts the plan.
  • "Ukraine is ready to start talking and stop shooting," said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
  • As part of the plan, the United States immediately lifted its pause on sharing intelligence with Ukraine, and will resume security assistance to that country.
  • U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to conclude "as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine's critical mineral resources," officials said.

Ukraine agreed Tuesday to an immediate 30-day ceasefire negotiated by the United States if Russia accepts the plan, officials said.

"Ukraine is ready to start talking and stop shooting," said Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.

As part of the plan, the United States immediately lifted its pause on sharing intelligence with Ukraine, and will resume security assistance to that country, which was invaded by Russia more than three years ago.

And both U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to conclude "as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine's critical mineral resources," according to a joint statement by the two nations' governments.

The agreement came after more than seven hours of negotiations on Tuesday in Jedda between high-level American and Ukrainian delegations.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) attends the meeting between the Ukrainian and US delegations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to discuss issues related to ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, on March 11, 2025.
Ukranian Presidency | Anadolu | Getty Images
"Today, we made an offer that the Ukrainians have accepted, which is to enter into a ceasefire and into immediate negotiations to end this conflict in a way that's enduring and sustainable and accounts for their interests, their security, their ability to prosper as a nation," Rubio said.

"And hopefully we'll take this offer now to the Russians, and we hope that they'll say yes, that they'll say yes to peace," Rubio said. "The ball is now in their court." 

In a joint statement, the U.S. and Ukrainian delegations said the interim, month-long ceasefire "can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties.

"The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace," the statement said.

The two delegations "also discussed the importance of humanitarian relief efforts as part of the peace process, particularly during the above-mentioned ceasefire, including the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children," the statement said.

