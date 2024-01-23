Ukraine war latest updates: Russia's punishing strikes on Ukraine leave dead and injured, cars ablaze and buildings destroyed

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Russia launched another wave of missile strikes across Ukraine in the early hours Tuesday. The capital Kyiv was targeted, as was the second-largest city of Kharkiv.

Ukrainian officials detailed increasing numbers of casualties and ongoing rescue efforts, as well as damaged residential and non-residential buildings. At least 40 people were injured and five people have died in the attacks, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said Tuesday.

Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv's city mayor, said a building and cars were on fire in one district of the city while the windows of an apartment building were shattered by a blast wave in another area. One person died in strikes on Kyiv while nine others were injured.

In Kharkiv, two civilians died and dozens were injured in strikes on the city this morning, and in central Ukraine, two people were killed in the town of Pavlohrad, near the city of Dnipro, after a "massive missile attack by Russians on the city," Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, said on Telegram.

The latest strikes come after a wave of strikes on Monday following a large-scale attack on the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk on Sunday. Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack on a market that left 27 people dead and 26 injured. A regional Ukrainian army group denied carrying out the attack.

Extent of destruction seen in Kharkiv and Kyiv

21 out of 41 Russian missiles launched overnight destroyed

Ukraine's air force said it destroyed 21 out of 41 Russian missiles launched at the country overnight in attacks that left five dead and dozens wounded.

Russia "launched a combined missile attack on Ukraine, using cruise, ballistic, aviation and anti-aircraft guided missiles," the air force said after Kyiv, Kharkiv and central Ukraine were targeted in Russian missile strikes in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"Most of the missiles launched were of the types that attack along a ballistic trajectory," the air force said on Telegram, stating that several S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles were launched from the Russian border region of Belgorod toward Kharkiv, in northeast Ukraine.

It said Moscow also launched 15 Kh-101, Kh-555 and Kh-55 cruise missiles from six Tu-95MS strategic bomber jets, while eight Kh-22 missiles were fired from Tu-22M3 bombers from the Bryansk and Oryol regions in Russia. It listed other missile types and targets too. CNBC was unable to verify the information in the report.

Ukrainian air defenses and the air force destroyed 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles, five Iskander-M ballistic missiles and a Kh-59 guided air missile, the air force noted.

Poland deploys aircraft after Russia's latest strikes

The Polish army said it deployed aircraft to protect Polish airspace after Russia's latest missile attack on Ukraine.

"We would like to inform you that intensive long-range aviation activity of the Russian Federation is being observed, which is related to the intention to carry out strikes on the territory of Ukraine," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said on X, formerly know as Twitter.

"All necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been launched and the situation is constantly monitored."

"We warn that Polish and allied aviation has been activated, which may result in increased noise levels, especially in the south-eastern part of the country," the statement added.

It's not the first time Poland, Ukraine's western neighbor, has launched military aircraft in response to a perceived threat from Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Poland mobilized F-16 fighter jets and a Nato air tanker in the new year in order to protect Polish airspace amid Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Five dead, 40 injured in morning missile attacks on Ukraine

At least 40 people have been injured, and five people are known to have died, in early morning Russian missile attacks on cities across Ukraine, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said Tuesday.

Posting an update on Telegram, Klymenko summed up the extent of the damage and impact of the latest strikes as follows:

Russia launches another wave of missile strikes across Ukraine

Russia has launched another wave of missile strikes across Ukraine — the capital Kyiv was targeted, as was the second-largest city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, detailing increasing numbers of casualties and ongoing rescue efforts.

Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv's mayor, said a building and cars were on fire in one district of the city while the windows of an apartment building were shattered by a blast wave in another area. A non-residential building was hit in another district.

Posting on Telegram, Klitschko said one person was killed in the strikes and nine others injured. Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's regional military administration (RMA) urged civilians to shelter this morning while air raid warnings continued.

Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv was also targeted overnight. Oleg Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, said on Telegram that a residential high-rise building in the Kyivskyy district of the city had been attacked, leaving "people under the rubble." Rescue work is ongoing, he said.

Synehubov said in a later post this morning that 35 people were injured in the strikes and two people died.

In central Ukraine, two people were killed in the town of Pavlohrad, near the city of Dnipro, after a "massive missile attack by Russians on the city," Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy thanks Poland for 'new defense package'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a "new Polish defense package" after meeting in Kyiv with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who was making his first visit to a non-EU country since returning to the top job in December.

"We appreciate such unflagging support. There is a new form of our cooperation – aimed at a larger scale of arms purchases for Ukrainian needs – the Polish loan for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a statement.

Further details of the defense package were not provided. CNBC has contacted the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

The leaders also discussed "the possibilities of joint future arms production," Zelenskyy said.

Tusk, the former president of the European Council, meanwhile said that Poland would try to help Ukraine with its process of EU accession.

It comes as the neighboring countries vow to end an ongoing and heated dispute over cross-border trade flows. Political relations deteriorated in fall 2023, leading to then-Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki saying Poland would no longer supply weapons to Ukraine.

Death, injury toll rises after Donetsk market attack

The number of people killed or injured in a missile strike on a market in Donetsk city on Sunday has risen, a Russian-installed official said Monday.

Denis Pushilin, head of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic, told the Rossiya-24 news channel that 27 people have now died in the strike, and 26 are injured, news agency RIA Novosti said, reporting his comments.

Pushilin blamed the attack on Ukraine, saying it had resorted to targeting civilians as a result of failures on the battlefield.

"The methods do not change: the worse the enemy's situation within the military confrontation, the more often they try to take it out on the civilian population. Non-humans. We see a dependence here in the sense that the enemy's capabilities become fewer, and as soon as such an opportunity arises, they try take it out on the civilian population," he claimed.

Pushilin also claimed Ukraine had used cluster munitions in the strike, which the Kremlin described as a terrorist attack.

Ukrainian armed forces operating in the region denied they had carried out the attack, stating Sunday that they "did not conduct any combat operations with means of destruction."

A day of mourning in Donetsk was declared by Russian authorities Monday.

Kremlin calls Donetsk market strike a 'monstrous act of terrorism'

The Kremlin called the alleged Ukrainian shelling of a marketplace in Donetsk Sunday a "monstrous act of terrorism."

"The Kyiv regime continues to show its bestial face and strikes at civilians," Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday.

At least 25 people died in the attack on the market in Donetsk city, while 20 others were injured.

Ukrainian armed forces operating in the region denied they had carried out the strike, stating that they "did not conduct any combat operations with means of destruction."

Russia claims Donetsk in eastern Ukraine as its own territory, having unilaterally annexed the region in late 2022. Ukraine and its allies reject the claim.

Peskov added on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had received reports on the Donetsk attack and that Russia's "special military operation" — as it calls its invasion of Ukraine — would continue in order to "protect" people.

Operations at damaged Russian fuel complex seen resuming within weeks, say analysts

Russian energy company Novatek is likely to resume large-scale operations at its Ust-Luga processing complex and Baltic Sea terminal within weeks, following a suspected drone attack seen disrupting naphtha flows to Asia, analysts said on Monday.

The tightening of supply from Russia, following fears of disruption in European naphtha exports to Asia from Yemeni Houthis' attacks on ships in the Red Sea, are driving up naphtha prices and refining margins in Asia.

The profit margin for making naphtha in Asia jumped by about $6 to $91.70 per metric ton over Brent crude on Monday after four straight sessions of losses.

Novatek said on Sunday it had been forced to suspend some operations at the huge Baltic Sea fuel export terminal and "technological process" at the complex due to a fire, started by what Ukrainian media said was a drone attack.

Kommersant newspaper also said on Monday, citing local authorities, that two storage tanks and a pumping stations were damaged due to the incident.

"We believe the plant is likely to return to significant capacity within weeks or, at worst, months," analysts at Moscow-based BCS brokerage said in a note.

Novatek declined to comment. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russia's military and other government agencies were taking the necessary measures, including when it comes to air defences, after the suspected Ukrainian drone attack on the terminal.

