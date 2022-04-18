Ukraine's Major Western City of Lviv Hit by Missiles; Mariupol Resistance Holds Out Despite Heavy Losses. Follow Our Live Updates

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Missile strikes have hit Ukraine's key western city of Lviv, roughly 40 miles from the Polish border. The besieged eastern city of Mariupol is holding out amid fierce fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces, despite a heavy human toll. Mariupol has refused Russia's demand to surrender.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has completed its questionnaire for application to the European Union, the first step in applying for membership.

Five missile strikes hit Western city of Lviv, civilians killed, officials say

Air raid sirens are sounding once again in Ukraine's western city of Lviv after it was hit by five missile strikes, its mayor said. The strikes killed six people and wounded eight, according to the Lviv regional governor.

These are the first major strikes on Lviv in weeks, which until now was seen as a relatively safe haven for Ukrainians fleeing the country's embattled east. A mere 43 miles from the Polish border, Lviv is a key city connecting transport and shipment routes via rail — particularly, now, arms shipments from Poland.

Mariupol resistance has slowed Russia's advance but at 'significant' human cost, UK says

Stubborn Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol has "severely tested Russian forces" and slowed Moscow's plans elsewhere, the British government said Monday. But the human cost has been "significant."

"Russian commanders will be concerned by the time it is taking to subdue Mariupol," the U.K. Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update.

The Russian siege of Mariupol has come "at a significant cost to its residents," the ministry said. Much of the city has been destroyed, and the mayor of Mariupol said last week that 10,000 civilians have died there.

"The targeting of populated areas within Mariupol aligns with Russia's approach to Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016," the ministry said.

Russia used artillery to almost entirely destroy the Chechen capital of Grozny in 1999, and Russia bombed civilian areas of Aleppo, Syria, from the air in 2016.

"This is despite the 24 February 2022 claims of Russia's Defence Ministry that Russia would neither strike cities nor threaten the Ukrainian population," the British government said.

A Russian embassy staff member has directed CNBC inquiries to the Russian Federation Ministry of Defense website, which is unavailable.

Ukraine completes EU membership questionnaire

Ukraine has taken the first step in applying for membership to the European Union and completed a questionnaire to kick off the process, Reuters reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received the questionnaire and a promise for an accelerated application process from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen when she visited Kyiv on April 8.

The commission now needs to evaluate Ukraine's ability to meet the necessary membership criteria.

The next scheduled European Council meeting is slated for June 23-24, where Ukraine expects to gain candidate country status.

