UniCredit raises stake in Commerzbank to 28% through derivatives amid takeover pursuit

Italy's UniCredit said on Wednesday it has raised its potential stake in Commerzbank to 28% using further derivatives, as markets watch whether it will take the leap with a buyout of the German lender.
Italy's second-largest bank said 9.5% of its holding in Commerzbank is through a direct stake and around 18.5% is obtained through derivative instruments.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
UniCredit has applied to the European Central Bank for permission to acquire a stake of up to 29.9% in the German bank and simultaneously has a bid in for Italian peer Banco BPM.
CNBC has reached out to Commerzbank for comment.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.
This breaking news story is being updated.
Also on CNBC
Copyright CNBC