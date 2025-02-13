Unilever sales just miss expectations; Ben and Jerry's ice cream unit heads for triple listing

Unilever posted a 4% rise in fourth-quarter underlying sales, slightly missing a 4.1% forecast. Over the full-year, underlying sales grew 4.2% versus estimates of 4.3%.

Consumer goods giant Unilever on Thursday posted slightly weaker-than-expected sales growth and pointed to a subdued start to 2025, although it expects this to reverse in the second half of the year.

The company also provided an update on the spin-off of its ice cream business, which houses brands including Ben and Jerry's and Magnum, saying it would be demerged through a triple listing.

The maker of Dove soap and Hellmann's mayonnaise posted a 4% rise in fourth-quarter underlying sales, slightly missing the 4.1% rise forecast in a company-compiled estimate.

Full-year underlying sales grew 4.2% versus a company-compiled analyst consensus of 4.3%. Underlying operating margins came in at 18.4% versus 18.3% estimated. Both figures were in line with the company's full-year forecasts.

Shares of Unilever fell 6.3% at 08:29 a.m. London time.

"Today's results reflect a year of significant activity as we focused on transforming Unilever into a consistently higher performing business," CEO Hein Schumacher said in a statement.

"Market growth, which slowed throughout 2024, is expected to remain soft in the first half of 2025," he added.

Sharing its 2025 outlook, the British firm said it expected full-year sales growth in line with its multi-year range of 3% to 5%. It also said it anticipated a "modest improvement" in underlying operating margin, which would be realized in the second half of the year.

Unilever, which is home to about 400 brands, is looking to sell several food lines with combined sales of around 1 billion euros ($1.04 billion), Schumacher told Dutch financial daily FD in December.

Schumacher did not name the specific brands, but Unilever had said in March that it was spinning off its ice cream unit.

In an update Thursday, the company said the unit would be separated via a demerger, with listings in Amsterdam, London and New York — the same three exchanges on which Unilever shares are currently traded — and that it was on track to complete by the end of 2025.

"The de-merger is on track," Schumacher told CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum, adding that Amsterdam would be the business' primary listing.

Asked whether Unilever was still considering a possible sale of its ice cream unit, Schumacher said the company was "absolutely focused on getting the demerger done in a successful manner. That's what all our actions are about."