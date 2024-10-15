United Airlines plans $1.5 billion share buyback, forecasts fourth-quarter earnings above estimates

United Airlines' third-quarter revenue and earnings topped Wall Street estimates.

The airline said it will buy back $1.5 billion worth of shares, its first buyback since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

United's fourth-quarter earnings estimates came in above analysts' forecasts.

United Airlines said Tuesday that it is starting a $1.5 billion share buyback as the carrier reported higher-than-expected earnings for the busy summer travel season and forecast strong results for the last three months of the year.

United expects to earn an adjusted $2.50 to $3.00 a share in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.00 a share a year earlier and the $2.68 analysts polled by LSEG estimated.

Here is what United reported for the third quarter compared with what Wall Street expected, based on average estimates compiled by LSEG:

Earnings per share: $3.33 adjusted vs. $3.17 expected

The share buyback would be United's first since before the Covid-19 pandemic. U.S. airlines received more than $50 billion in government aid during the pandemic travel slump that prohibited share repurchases and dividends, though airlines were still fighting for financial stability.

Southwest Airlines announced a $2.5 billion share repurchase program last month.

"Like other leading airlines and companies, we are initiating a measured, strategic share repurchase program," United CEO Scott Kirby said in a note to staff on Tuesday. "Importantly, my commitment to you is that investing in our people and our business will always be my top priority even while we institute this share repurchase program."

For the third quarter, United posted revenue of $14.84 billion, up 2.5% from a year earlier and above analysts' estimates. It reported net income of $965 million, down 15% from a year ago.

United said domestic unit revenue was positive in August and September compared to last year as airlines trimmed a glut of flights that were pushing down fares. United expanded capacity by 4.1% in the third quarter. The carrier said corporate revenue rose 13% in the quarter; premium revenue, including business class tickets, rose 5%; and sales from its no-frills basic economy tickets were up 20%.

The airline last week unveiled a far-flung expansion for next year that included new flights to Mongolia, Senegal, Spain and Greenland in a chase for international travel demand.

Adjusting for one-time items, United reported earnings per share of $3.33, topping Wall Street forecasts and United's estimate in July of $2.75 to $3.25 a share.

Airline executives will hold a call with analysts at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday and will likely face questions about demand for the end of the year and into 2025, as well as production problems at Boeing, where most factories have been idled during a more than monthlong machinist strike.