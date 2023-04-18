United Airlines Posts Net Loss But Forecasts Profit for Second Quarter

United Airlines reported a loss for the first three months of the year.

The airline joined Delta in forecasting a profit during the start of the peak travel season.

United executives will discuss results with analysts and media on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

United Airlines reported a loss for the first three months of the year but forecast a profit for the second quarter, when the peak summer travel season picks up.

United joined rival Delta Air Lines in reporting strong travel demand for the spring and summer, despite some predictions for an economic slowdown. For the second quarter, United expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.50 to $4 and revenues to rise 14% to 16% from last year.

Here's how United performed in the first quarter compared with what Wall Street expected, based on average estimates compiled by Refinitiv:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Adjusted loss per share: loss of 63 cents versus an expected 73 cents

loss of 63 cents versus an expected 73 cents Total revenue: $11.43 billion versus expected $11.42 billion

For the three months ended March 31, United generated $11.43 billion in revenue, essentially in line with analysts' forecasts and up more than 51% from the same period last year. United posted a net loss of $194 million, or a loss 59 cents a share, compared with a loss of $1.4 billion, or a loss $4.24 per share, in the first quarter of last year.

Adjusting for one-time items, United had a per-share loss of 63 cents, a narrower loss than the 73 cents that analysts polled by Refinitv were expecting, but at the stronger end of a previously stated range of a loss per share between 60 cents and $1.

United executives will discuss results with analysts and media on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.