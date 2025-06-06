Money Report

United partners with Spotify to add streaming audio to seatback screens

By Krysta Escobar, CNBC

United Airlines and Spotify.
Eduardo Munoz | Reuters | Dilara Irem Sancar | Anadolu | Getty Images

United Airlines passengers will be able to listen to curated Spotify playlists, audiobooks and video podcasts directly from their seatback screens, starting this week.

This is a first for Spotify, which has never offered its video and audiobook features on an airplane platform, United said in a press release.

"Spotify has a huge audience and people love their content. And now our customers can enjoy it all in a simple and easy way, at 35,000 feet," said Richard Nunn, CEO of MileagePlus, in the press release. "Together, we're giving millions of customers an entirely new way to experience and explore premium content from the world's most popular artists, authors and podcasters –all while flying with the latest technology in the sky."

United said next year, passengers will be able to use their personal devices to log into the Spotify app on the inflight entertainment screen.

In an email to CNBC, Spotify said United was the right partner to bring its content to passengers.

"The collaboration brings the Spotify experience fans know and love to the skies, so passengers can stream their favorite playlists, podcasts, and audiobooks on United flights," the streaming giant said.

