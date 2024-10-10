Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

United plans flights to Greenland, Mongolia and northern Spain in search for next ‘it' destination

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

United airplanes are seen at the Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, Unitted States on July 16, 2024. 
Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • United is planning flights to far-flung destinations like Mongolia, Greenland and northern Spain next year.
  • The carrier is looking for off-the-beaten track destinations to keep consumers coming back to United.
  • United's expansion includes more transatlantic flights and destinations from its hub from Toyko's Narita airport.

United Airlines is plotting a 2025 international expansion that spans Senegal to Mongolia and Greenland to Palau, a bid to win over travelers who have already had their fill of the well-trodden streets of Paris, Rome and Tokyo.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Starting May 21, United will fly three times a week between its Newark, New Jersey, hub to Palermo, Sicily; on May 16, it will launch nonstops four days a week to Faro in Portugal's Algarve region; on June 7 it plans three-days-a-week-service to Portugal's Madeira Island; and on May 31 it's starting nonstop flights to Bilbao in northern Spain, destinations that will beef up existing service to Italy, Spain and Portugal.

Its inaugural flight between Newark and Nuuk, Greenland, will begin June 14, United said Thursday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"The savvy traveler has been to Paris, Rome and Madrid so many times that they're looking for something different," Patrick Quayle, United's senior vice president of global network planning and alliances, told reporters.

The experimentation with routes makes United a standout among U.S. and global airlines that have largely stuck with bread-and-butter additions. The expansion is part of United's strategy to "skate where the puck is going," Quayle said, as the company wants to make sure it can be all things to all travelers, offering destinations from U.S. cities like Corpus Christi, Texas, to Cape Town, South Africa.

United is planning to launch daily, nonstop service to Dakar, Senegal, from Washington Dulles International Airport on May 23. Service from Tokyo's Narita airport to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, is set to begin May 1. United has been beefing up service from Tokyo and will offer year-round nonstop flights to Koror, Palau, from there.

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

Social Security Administration announces 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment for 2025

news 26 mins ago

Consumer prices rose 0.2% in September, hotter than expected; annual rate increased 2.4%

Not all destinations work. United had discontinued a nonstop flight to Bergen, Norway, in 2023 due to a lack of demand, but Quayle said the airline has wiggle room to continue expanding to far-flung destinations and that a diverse network can help drive sign-ups for lucrative rewards credit cards.

"The more unique content, the more we differentiate ourselves from our competitors and the more people are going to spend on United," Quayle said.

United had originally planned to start the Faro, Portugal, service this year but was forced to delay it because of a Federal Aviation Administration safety review, which the agency ended earlier this month without identifying any "significant safety issues."

United is also planning to expand flying from the West Coast, but it didn't disclose any details on Thursday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us