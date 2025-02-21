UnitedHealth tumbles 12% on WSJ report the DOJ is investigating Medicare billing practices

Shares tumbled after The Wall Street Journal reported that the insurer is under Justice Department investigation.

The investigation is evaluating Medicare billing protocols, according to the report.

Shares of the Minnesota-based company slid around 11.5% before the bell. That slide weighed on Dow Jones Industrial Average futures, which were down nearly 200 points.

The investigation is focused on UnitedHealth's Medicare billing practices, sources familiar with the matter told the Journal. Specifically, it's evaluating protocols for recording diagnoses that can lead to extra payments on the company's Medicare Advantage plans.

This civil probe is separate from a Justice Department antitrust probe, sources told the Journal. The department has also sued to stop UnitedHealth's acquisition of home health firm Amedisys, citing antitrust concerns.

This investigation is the latest driver of attention on the blue-chip company, which is the largest private health insurer in the U.S. A gunman killed Brian Thompson, then-CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit, in New York City late last year when the executive was in town for the company's investor day. The shooting unleashed a flood of online complaints about U.S. healthcare.

Shares are down about 4% this week, a move that has pulled its year-to-date performance into the red. That builds on the loss of nearly 4% recorded in 2024.

CNBC reached out to the DOJ and UnitedHealth for comment.