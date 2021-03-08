Use This Calculator to See Exactly How Much Your Third Coronavirus Stimulus Check Could Be Worth

Senate Democrats passed the near-$1.9 trillion Covid-relief package over the weekend, leaving only a House vote and signature from President Biden between Americans and $1,400 relief checks.

There are a number of important changes in the Senate version of the bill, including a reduction in the number of Americans who will be eligible for stimulus payments. To be eligible for the full $1,400, individuals must have an adjusted gross income (AGI) below $75,000. Married couples filing jointly must have an AGI under $150,000 to receive the full $2,800.

The House version of the bill would have seen payments reduced for every $100 an individual earns over $75,000 until losing eligibility if they have an AGI higher than $100,000, while couples lost eligibility at $200,000. Now, individuals earning over $80,000 will receive no stimulus payments, while couples earning more than $160,000 will also leave empty-handed.

The payments are based on either 2019 or 2020 income, depending on when a taxpayer files their 2020 tax return.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

To see how much relief you could expect to receive, personal finance website Grow created a calculator that factors in your filing status, annual income and the number of dependents you have.

Find out how much your stimulus check could amount to by plugging in your AGI — click here if you need help calculating it — and other information below.

Check out: Do you owe taxes on your bitcoin? The answer depends on when you bought and sold

Don't miss: The best credit cards for building credit of 2021