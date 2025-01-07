Want to land a remote job in 2025? These 20 companies are hiring—some jobs pay over $100,000

There might be a shrinking share of remote jobs, but it's still possible to find work-from-home opportunities — if you know where to search.

On Tuesday, FlexJobs, a membership service for remote jobseekers, released its annual list of the top 100 companies hiring remote jobs in 2025, taking into account some 60,000 companies who listed their openings on the site between Jan. and Dec. 2024.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

FlexJobs saw a 20% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2024 over 2023, returning to growth levels last seen in 2022. About 70% of listings are for jobs at an intermediate or experienced level.

The rebound comes amid a broader decline in remote opportunities. On LinkedIn, just 8% of jobs were remote as of December 2024, down from 18% in early 2022, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

There is some evidence, however, that high earners are starting to win back leverage with flexible work arrangements.

Ladders, a career site for six-figure positions, reports 10.4% of roles that pay $250,000 or more were advertised as remote in the third quarter of 2024, up from 8.8% in the second quarter.

While industries such as technology and finance have reduced remote options to "remain competitive," other businesses are embracing the cost savings associated with reduced office space and the benefits of a geographically diverse talent pool, John Mullinix, director of growth marketing at Ladders, explains in the report.

Here are the top 20 companies hiring for the most remote jobs in 2025, according to FlexJobs (and see the full list here):

Working Solutions LiveOps UnitedHealth Group Kelly TELUS Robert Half International Prime Therapeutics Transcom BCD Travel Amplify Education CVS Health Creative Financial Staffing (CFS) AECOM Lee Hecht Harrison (LHH) BELAY GovCIO Everlight Solar Thermo Fisher Scientific Veeva Systems Insight Global

Among the most in-demand roles that companies are hiring for are product managers and software engineers, both of which offer average salaries exceeding $100,000 in the U.S., according to ZipRecruiter. Yet, remote opportunities are no longer confined to the tech sector.

"Over the past year, there's been significant growth in remote hiring across fields like business development and communications," says Toni Frana, lead career expert at FlexJobs. Marketing, accounting, and finance also saw over 30% growth in remote job opportunities in 2024, according to FlexJobs' research.

In the 20 companies hiring for the most remote jobs, the most commonly represented industries are tech, HR and recruiting, finance and health care.

While companies like Amazon and Boeing have enforced stricter return-to-office mandates in recent months, others, including Spotify and Allstate, continue to champion flexible work policies, arguing that offering employees autonomy is essential for future workplace success.

Frana predicts a shift in the conversation around return-to-office mandates in 2025, that organizations will move from enforcing in-office policies to experimenting more with remote and hybrid work policies. That could open more opportunities for remote job seekers in a crowded market.

"Although the rise in remote job postings over the last year is certainly encouraging, it's important to remember that work-from-home roles remain in exceptionally high demand [among jobseekers]," she adds.

Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.