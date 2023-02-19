Want to Work From Anywhere? These Are the Top 10 U.S. Cities for Digital Nomads

If your job offers remote-work flexibility and you're pining for a change of scenery, you might want to consider checking out Atlanta.

It tops the best U.S. cities for digital nomads, according to a new analysis from Reviews.org, which ranked the country's top 100 metros based on various work and life factors.

Analysts say Atlanta wins out for its affordable cost of living (median rent is $1,342 per month, according to Census data) alongside a solid Wi-Fi infrastructure, great weather and more than 115 state recreational areas within driving distance, making it "a great city for digital nomads," according to Reviews.org.

On the work front, Atlanta has a high share of remote jobs that pay $100,000 per year or more, as well as a high share of hybrid jobs in general.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Portland, Oregon, comes in second. While housing costs are a little pricier ($1,406 per month, per Census data), Reviews.org recognizes it for its speedy Wi-Fi for teleworkers as well as ample nearby recreational areas to explore.

Austin, Texas, comes in third and is one of three Texas cities that crack the top 10.

Here are the top 10 U.S. cities for digital nomads:

Atlanta Portland, Oregon Austin, Texas Seattle Phoenix Houston Dallas Chicago Las Vegas San Francisco

Reviews.org ranked each city based on several work and life factors. It prioritized cities with solid internet infrastructure using HighSpeedInternet.com data, as well as the percentage of available remote jobs via Indeed as of January.

The analysis also considers average monthly rent per square foot, as well as each city's proximity to airports and national parks, average temperature and number of state recreation areas.

Texas makes a strong showing, with three cities ranking well for digital nomads, buoyed in part by its agreeable weather and low cost of real estate. The state has the fastest-growing population, adding 470,708 people between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. More than 30 million people now call Texas home.

The two most populated cities in the U.S., meanwhile, don't come close to cracking the top 10 best cities for digital nomads. Los Angeles comes in at No. 35, while New York City ranks No. 94, both skewed in large part due to their high costs of living.

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.

Check out:

The 10 best cities for finding a hybrid job that pays $100,000 or more―they’re not all on the coasts

More Americans now work fully remote than 3 months ago, despite fewer work-from-home job openings

The No. 1 job interview question to ask to spot a red flag, from an HR pro