Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Warner Bros. Discovery to split into two public companies by next year

By Jacob Pramuk, CNBC and Sara Salinas, CNBC

[CNBC] Warner Bros. Discovery to split into two public companies by next year
Eric Gaillard | Reuters
  • Warner Bros. Discovery plans to split into two public companies by next year.
  • WBD will separate into a streaming and studios company, which will include its movie properties and streaming service HBO Max, and a global networks company, which will include CNN, TNT Sports and Discovery.
  • CEO David Zaslav will lead the streaming and studios company. Current CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels will become CEO of the global networks business.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Warner Bros. Discovery plans to split into two public companies by next year, the media giant announced Monday, the latest upheaval in the industry as consumers transition from cable to streaming.

WBD will separate into a streaming and studios company, which will include its movie properties and streaming service HBO Max, and a global networks company, which will include CNN, TNT Sports and Discovery, among other businesses.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

CEO David Zaslav will lead the streaming and studios company. Current CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels will become CEO of the global networks business.

Warner Bros. Discovery expects to complete the split by the middle of 2026.

"By operating as two distinct and optimized companies in the future, we are empowering these iconic brands with the sharper focus and strategic flexibility they need to compete most effectively in today's evolving media landscape," Zaslav said in a release.

Money Report

news 16 mins ago

Chipotle to launch Adobo Ranch dip after sluggish start to the year

news 24 mins ago

Robinhood shares drop after the online brokerage fails to get the nod to join the S&P 500

The news confirms earlier reporting by CNBC and others that WBD was considering such a split. In December, the company announced restructuring that many saw as a precursor to a full break.

It also comes as cable giant Comcast is in the process of spinning out its portfolio of cable networks, including CNBC, into a new publicly traded company called Versant. That separation, announced last year, inspired speculation that the media industry could soon see heightened consolidation.

Warner Bros. Discovery shares were up more than 9% in premarket trading Monday.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of CNBC. Versant would be the parent company of CNBC under the proposed cable spinout.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us