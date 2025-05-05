Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Warren Buffett to remain Berkshire Hathaway chairman, Greg Abel to become CEO at year-end, board votes

By John Melloy, CNBC

Warren Buffett speaks during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting in Omaha, Nebraska on May 3, 2025.
CNBC

The Berkshire Hathaway board voted unanimously on Sunday to make Greg Abel president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2026, and for Warren Buffett, 94, to remain as chairman, the company said.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Buffett shocked Berkshire shareholders and Abel by announcing in the final minutes of the company's annual shareholder meeting Saturday that he would be asking the board to replace him as CEO at year-end with the current vice chairman of noninsurance operations for Berkshire.

Buffett, who is both chairman and CEO, did not make it clear at the time whether this would mean he would relinquish the chairman title as well, although he did say he would be hanging around to help where he could. Buffett did make clear that the final word on company operations and capital deployment would be with Abel, 62, when this transition takes place.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

However, with Buffett staying as chairman, shareholders may be comforted that the "Oracle of Omaha" will remain to help Abel with any big acquisition opportunities that may arise in possible volatile markets ahead as the conglomerate Buffett took over in 1965 sits on more than $347 billion in cash.

"I could be helpful, I believe, in that in certain respects, if we ran into periods of great opportunity or anything," Buffett said on Saturday.

Berkshire shares were down only about 2% in premarket trading, even after Buffett said he would be stepping down eventually as CEO and as the company reported somewhat disappointing earnings over the weekend. Berkshire also warned about the uncertainty to its outlook that tariffs could bring.

Money Report

news 17 mins ago

Hollywood studio stocks fall after Trump proposes foreign film tariff

news 22 mins ago

Berkshire Hathaway shares dip nearly 3% after shocking Buffett exit and an earnings decline

Berkshire shares closed at a record Friday with a market value of more than $1.1 trillion, bucking the recent stock market downturn.

Abel has been the designated CEO successor to Buffett since 2021. The board vote result was first reported by CNBC's Becky Quick early Monday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us