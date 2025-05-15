Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell deliver live remarks on policy review

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 7, 2025.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 8:40 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks Thursday morning to the Thomas Laubach Research Conference.

The topic of Powell's presentation will be the review the central bank is conducting this year of its policy framework. Conducted every five years, the framework review helps provide officials with a blueprint for monetary policy ahead.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Following the last review, the Fed outlined a policy that became known as flexible average inflation targeting. The move was a stated intent to allow inflation to run slightly over the Fed's 2% target for a period of time in the interest of providing full and inclusive employment across the economy, including for race and gender.

However, a year later inflation began to escalate, eventually hitting a 40-year high and forcing the Fed into a series of aggressive interest rate increases.

Read more:
Fed holds rates steady as it notes rising uncertainty and stagflation risk
Powell may have a hard time avoiding Trump's 'Too Late' label
Fed's Powell indicates tariffs could pose a challenge between controlling inflation, boosting growth

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

Fed's Powell cautions about higher long-term rates as ‘supply shocks' provide policy challenges

news 37 mins ago

Coinbase says hackers bribed staff to steal customer data and are demanding $20 million ransom

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us