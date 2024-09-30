Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak live on economy, policy views

[The stream is slated to start at 1:55 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak Monday to the National Association for Business Economists during the organization's annual conference in Nashville.

The central bank chair is delivering his assessment on the economy as well as his policy views.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Following the speech, Powell will speak in a moderated discussion with Ellen Zentner, global head of thematic and macro investing at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

The speech comes less than two weeks after the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee approved a half-percentage-point reduction in its key overnight borrowing rate, the first rate reduction in more than four years. Markets expect the Fed to follow up with additional cuts this year and in 2025 depending on the path of the economic data.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.