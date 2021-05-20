Money Report

Joe Biden

Watch Live: Biden Delivers Remarks on Middle East After Israel, Hamas Agree to Cease-Fire

[The stream is slated to start at 5:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks on the Middle East, hours after Israel and Hamas agreed on a tentative cease-fire.

The truce, if followed, would halt Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and Hamas rocket attacks against Israel. The fighting has gone on for 11 days, taking a heavy toll on civilians particularly in Gaza. It is the worst outbreak of violence between Israel and Hamas since 2014.

Biden in a phone call Wednesday told Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expected "a significant de-escalation" in the fighting by the end of that day, according to a readout from the White House.

The president is expected to speak from the Cross Hall of the White House.

