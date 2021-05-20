Watch Live: Biden Delivers Remarks on Middle East After Israel, Hamas Agree to Cease-Fire

[The stream is slated to start at 5:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks on the Middle East, hours after Israel and Hamas agreed on a tentative cease-fire.

The truce, if followed, would halt Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and Hamas rocket attacks against Israel. The fighting has gone on for 11 days, taking a heavy toll on civilians particularly in Gaza. It is the worst outbreak of violence between Israel and Hamas since 2014.

Biden in a phone call Wednesday told Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expected "a significant de-escalation" in the fighting by the end of that day, according to a readout from the White House.

The president is expected to speak from the Cross Hall of the White House.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.