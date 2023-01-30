Watch: Biden Touts Latest Infrastructure Project, Replacing the 150-Year-Old Train Tunnel in Baltimore

Fixing the nation's crumbling infrastructure has been a major priority for the Biden administration.

Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act into in late 2021, allocating more than $1 trillion toward updating transportation, broadband and utilities across the country.

Biden will continue his infrastructure tour on Tuesday in New York, NY and Friday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

U.S. President Joe Biden is in Baltimore, Md. on Monday to laud the latest road project funded by his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, highlighting the state's plans to replace a 150-year-old tunnel that runs Amtrak trains between Washington, D.C. and New York City.

The current Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel opened during the Ulysses S. Grant administration and is used daily for commuters with an estimated 9 million passengers travel through the tunnel annually. The new tunnel will be named in honor of Marylander Frederick Douglass.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The White House estimates the project will create approximately 20,000 construction jobs. An agreement signed between Amtrak and the Baltimore-DC Building and Construction Trades Council stipulates that the tunnel is built by union workers.

Fixing the nation's crumbling infrastructure has been a major priority for the Biden administration. The legislation, signed into law in late 2021, allocated more than $1 trillion to update transportation, broadband and utilities across the country.

He will continue his infrastructure tour on Tuesday in New York, NY where he will trumpet the Hudson Tunnel project, also paid for by the new law. Both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Friday where funding from the law is being used to remove lead pipes.