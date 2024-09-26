Watch Live: Federal prosecutors announce charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal prosecutors are expected to announce public corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams Thursday in a press conference in lower Manhattan.

Adams has been indicted on criminal charges related to contributions to the Democrat's 2021 mayoral campaign. Agents from the FBI searched his Gracie Mansion residence Thursday morning.

Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, James Dennehy, FBI New York Assistant Director in Charge, and Jocelyn E. Strauber, Department of Investigation Commissioner, will deliver remarks at the press conference.