coronavirus

Watch Live: New York Gov. Cuomo Holds a Press Briefing as State Starts Distributing Covid Vaccine

By Noah Higgins-Dunn, CNBC

Andrew Kelly | Reuters
  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to hold a press briefing Wednesday on the coronavirus pandemic as the state begins vaccinating its health-care workers.
  • The state is responding to a surge of Covid-19 cases matching levels last reported in the spring.

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to hold a press briefing Wednesday on the coronavirus pandemic as the state begins vaccinating health-care workers against the disease, which has killed more than 35,800 people in the state, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The first round of vaccinations come as New York responds to a surge of Covid-19 cases at levels last reported in the spring when the coronavirus swept through the state and overwhelmed its hospital systems. New York is reporting a weekly average of roughly 10,294 new Covid-19 cases every day, a more than 7% increase compared with a week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data.

To combat the increasing infections and protect hospital capacity, Cuomo banned indoor dining at New York City restaurants beginning Monday, though he pushed for schools to remain open. The Democratic governor warned on Friday that it could be "a long six months" before Covid-19 vaccines help end the outbreak.

"You're going to see a bad December, a bad January. How bad is the question," Cuomo said at a press briefing.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.

