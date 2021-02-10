Money Report

coronavirus

Watch Live: New York's Cuomo Holds a Briefing on Covid Pandemic With Biden's Equity Task Force

By Noah Higgins-Dunn, CNBC

New York to Impose Curfew on Restaurants, Bars and Gyms as Covid Worsens Across the U.S.
Mike Segar | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 11:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to hold a press briefing Wednesday on the coronavirus pandemic alongside members of President Joe Biden's Covid-19 equity task force.

Rev. Al Sharpton, National Urban League President Marc Morial and NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson are also scheduled to join Cuomo and the equity task force at the briefing, according to a statement from the governor's office.

The state will soon open up vaccine eligibility to people with underlying health conditions, such as cancer and diabetes, beginning next week. On Tuesday, Biden's equity task force announced the administration will begin sending doses directly to community health centers next week to expand outreach to traditionally underserved communities.

New York City opened a mass vaccination site at Citi Field for residents of Queens and other essential workers on Wednesday. The site's opening, which had been delayed because of a lack of doses, comes just days after another mass site at the Yankee's Stadium in the Bronx opened for residents there.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.

