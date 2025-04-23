Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch live: Treasury chief Scott Bessent delivers a speech about the global financial system

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is delivering the keynote address to the Institute of International Finance in Washington, D.C.
  • After his speech, Bessent is set to sit for a talk with IIF CEO Tim Adams, who previously served as under secretary of international affairs for the Treasury Department.
  • Bessent's speech comes as the Trump administration is reportedly weighing cutting steep tariffs on China as part of trade negotiations.
  • Bessent told investors in a closed-door meeting Tuesday he expects "there will be a de-escalation" in President Donald Trump's trade war with China in the "very near future," CNBC reported Tuesday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is delivering the keynote address to the Institute of International Finance in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

After his speech, Bessent is set to sit for a talk with IIF CEO Tim Adams, who previously served as under secretary of international affairs for the Treasury Department.

Bessent's speech comes as the Trump administration is reportedly weighing cutting steep tariffs on China as part of trade negotiations.

"Ahead of this year's @WorldBank Group-@IMFNews Spring Meetings, I look forward to joining @IIF tomorrow morning to share my thoughts on the state of the global financial system," Bessent wrote in a tweet Tuesday.

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

Boeing CEO says China has stopped taking its aircraft amid trade war

news 56 mins ago

Why cable companies like Comcast and Charter are leaning into mobile service

Bessent told investors in a closed-door meeting Tuesday he expects "there will be a de-escalation" in President Donald Trump's trade war with China in the "very near future," CNBC reported Tuesday.

"No one thinks the current status quo is sustainable" with tariff rates at their current levels, Bessent said at a private investor summit in Washington.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us