Watch live: Trump expected to announce $100 billion investment in U.S. by TSMC

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

U.S President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing an executive order at the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 25, 2025.
Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

President Donald Trump is expected on Monday to formally announce a planned $100 billion investment in the U.S. by chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

The investment will build "cutting-edge chip-making facilities in the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Monday.

Trump last month announced a multibillion-dollar AI infrastructure project with Oracle, OpenAI and Softbank.

