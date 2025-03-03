Watch live: Trump expected to announce $100 billion investment in U.S. by TSMC

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

President Donald Trump is expected on Monday to formally announce a planned $100 billion investment in the U.S. by chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

The investment will build "cutting-edge chip-making facilities in the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Monday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Trump last month announced a multibillion-dollar AI infrastructure project with Oracle, OpenAI and Softbank.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.