Watch live: Trump holds joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

By CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump meets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Feb. 27, 2025. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are holding a joint press conference at the White House on Thursday.

Starmer and Trump were set to discuss the war in Ukraine, and the American president's proposed tariffs at a meeting earlier.

Trump told reporters that "we will" obtain a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

Starmer gave Trump an invitation from Britain's King Charles II for a state visit. It would be Trump's second state visit to the United Kingdom.

