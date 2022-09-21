Watch Live: U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss Addresses Global Leaders at the U.N. General Assembly

[The stream is slated to start at 8 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

UNITED NATIONS — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to address world leaders on the second day of diplomatic choreography in the iconic green-and-gold draped United Nations General Assembly hall.

Earlier in the day, Truss met with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the high-level gathering in New York City. The two leaders, who attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, vowed to continue supporting Ukraine in its era-defining fight against Russia.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilization of 300,000 troops for its monthslong assault on Ukraine.

