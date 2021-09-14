Money Report

Watch SEC Chair Gensler Discuss the Agency's Oversight, Including Crypto, Before the Senate

By Maggie Fitzgerald, CNBC

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Senate lawmakers are slated to grill Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler over the agency's oversight, including regulation over cryptocurrency markets, on Tuesday.

Gensler is expected to be asked about on bitcoin, stablecoins and other digital assets from senators on both sides of the political aisle.

"We just don't have enough investor protection in crypto finance, issuance, trading, or lending," Gensler said in prepared remarks. "Frankly, at this time, it's more like the Wild West or the old world of 'buyer beware' that existed before the securities laws were enacted. This asset class is rife with fraud, scams, and abuse in certain applications."

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

