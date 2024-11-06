Trump declares victory as presidential race with Harris has yet to be called

Donald Trump declared victory in the presidential election, as he led Kamala Harris in projected Electoral College votes in the presidential election.

Trump praised his running mate JD Vance, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as he spoke to supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate," the Republican said.

Donald Trump declared victory in the presidential election early Wednesday morning as the Republican led Kamala Harris in projected Electoral College votes in the presidential election.

Neither Trump nor Harris has secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

But after NBC News projected that he would win Pennsylvania, the former president was just four electoral votes short of that goal.

"I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president," Trump told supporters at the West Palm Beach, Florida, Convention Center.

"It is now clear that we've achieved the most incredible political thing," he said.

"We're going to help our country heal," Trump said as he was flanked by family members and top members of his campaign. "We're going to fix everything about our country."

He said "America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate," which included his fellow Republicans regaining control of the U.S. Senate.

"This will truly be the golden age of America," Trump said. "This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again."

Trump during his speech praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk for supporting him in his campaign, which included forming a political action committee, America PAC, to back him.

Trump spoke at length about the recent successful landing of the booster of Musk's SpaceX Startship rocket onto its launch pad in Texas after the rocket's upper stage headed to splashdown halfway around the world in the Indian Ocean.

"I thought it was a Space Age movie or something," Trump said.

"We have a new star, a star is born, Elon!" Trump said of Musk, who is the richest person in the world.

Trump also touted his support from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the independent candidate who ended his campaign for president.

Trump said Kennedy, a vaccine skeptic and conspiracy theorist, would play a key role in determining health-care policy in his administration.

"He's going to help make America healthy again," Trump said "He's a great guy, and he really means that he wants to do some things, and we're going to let him go to it."

Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, said, "Well, Mr. President, I appreciate you allowing me to join you on this incredible journey."

"I thank you for the trust that you placed in me, and I think that we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America," Vance said.

Harris had been expected to address her own supporters Tuesday night at the Democrat's alma mater, Howard University, in Washington, D.C.

But the vice president opted not to speak, and instead plans to do so later Wednesday.